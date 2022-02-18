Flexing muscle: Taylor Ridge Rockridge rolls over Rock Island Alleman 87-31

Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 87-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Rockets' shooting breathed fire to a 62-12 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.
The Rockets' might showed as they carried an 87-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 11, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Morrison and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on February 11 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.