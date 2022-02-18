 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flexing muscle: Taylor Ridge Rockridge rolls over Rock Island Alleman 87-31

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 87-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rockets' shooting breathed fire to a 62-12 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

The Rockets' might showed as they carried an 87-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 11, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Morrison and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on February 11 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News