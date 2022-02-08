 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Wellman Mid-Prairie rolls over Durant 74-46

Wellman Mid-Prairie rolled past Durant for a comfortable 74-46 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 8.

In recent action on February 1, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Wilton and Durant took on Tipton on February 1 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

