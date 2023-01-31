Fulton catches fast wind, sails away from Amboy 74-38

Fulton grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 74-38 win over Amboy.

The last time Fulton and Amboy played in a 67-24 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 25, Fulton faced off against Milledgeville. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.