Fulton catches fast wind, sails away from Amboy 74-38

  • 0

Fulton grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 74-38 win over Amboy.

The last time Fulton and Amboy played in a 67-24 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 25, Fulton faced off against Milledgeville. For more, click here.

