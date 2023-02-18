Fulton grabbed a 62-49 victory at the expense of Forreston during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Fulton and Forreston played in a 75-37 game on Feb. 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Fulton faced off against East Moline United Township . Click here for a recap. Fulton took on Forreston on Feb. 10 at Forreston High School. For results, click here.

