Fulton designs winning blueprint on Lanark Eastland 72-57

Fulton charged Lanark Eastland and collected a 72-57 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Fulton opened with a 21-14 advantage over Lanark Eastland through the first quarter.

The Cougars took a 33-30 lead over the Steamers heading to halftime locker room.

Fulton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-44 lead over Lanark Eastland.

