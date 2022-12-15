 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fulton explodes past Morrison 57-27

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Fulton's performance in a 57-27 destruction of Morrison in Illinois boys basketball on December 15.

The last time Fulton and Morrison played in a 65-23 game on December 27, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Fulton faced off against Warren and Morrison took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 9 at Morrison High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

