Fulton handles stress test to best Rockford Christian 76-69

Fulton swapped jabs before dispatching Rockford Christian 76-69 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 14.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 21-18 lead over Rockford Christian.

The Steamers fought to a 42-32 half margin at the Royal Lions' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fulton and Rockford Christian locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-12 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.