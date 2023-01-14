Fulton handles stress test to best Rockford Christian 76-69

Fulton swapped jabs before dispatching Rockford Christian 76-69 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 14.
The first quarter gave Fulton a 21-18 lead over Rockford Christian.
The Steamers fought to a 42-32 half margin at the Royal Lions' expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fulton and Rockford Christian locked in a 57-57 stalemate.
The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-12 edge.
