 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulton handles stress test to best Rockford Christian 76-69

  • 0

Fulton swapped jabs before dispatching Rockford Christian 76-69 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 14.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 21-18 lead over Rockford Christian.

The Steamers fought to a 42-32 half margin at the Royal Lions' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fulton and Rockford Christian locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-12 edge.

In recent action on January 9, Fulton faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Rockford Christian took on Aledo Mercer County on January 7 at Rockford Christian School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News