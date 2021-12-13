 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fulton imposes its will on Rock Island Alleman 72-20
0 comments

Fulton imposes its will on Rock Island Alleman 72-20

{{featured_button_text}}

Fulton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rock Island Alleman 72-20 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Fulton took on Byron on December 4 at Fulton High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News