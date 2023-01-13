Fulton outlasts Polo in topsy-turvy battle 50-36

Fulton collected a solid win over Polo in a 50-36 verdict in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.
Last season, Fulton and Polo faced off on February 9, 2022 at Fulton High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 6, Fulton squared off with Forreston in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.