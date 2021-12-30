 Skip to main content
Fulton pockets solid victory over Port Byron Riverdale 52-43
Fulton poked just enough holes in Port Byron Riverdale's defense to garner a taut 52-43 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 30.

The Steamers made the first move by forging a 15-6 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

The Steamers kept a 20-17 half margin at the Rams' expense.

Fulton darted in front of Port Byron Riverdale 32-30 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Steamers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 20-13 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 23 , Fulton squared up on Forreston in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

