Fulton pockets solid victory over Port Byron Riverdale 52-43

Fulton poked just enough holes in Port Byron Riverdale's defense to garner a taut 52-43 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 30.

The Steamers made the first move by forging a 15-6 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

The Steamers kept a 20-17 half margin at the Rams' expense.

Fulton darted in front of Port Byron Riverdale 32-30 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Steamers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 20-13 in the last stanza.

