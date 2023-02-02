An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Fulton turned out the lights on Lanark Eastland 61-41 at Fulton High on February 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Fulton darted in front of Lanark Eastland 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Steamers' shooting darted in front for a 24-14 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Fulton darted to a 41-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Steamers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-14 points differential.

