Fulton sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Lanark Eastland 65-39

NASA would envy the blast off Fulton authored on Wednesday while dispatching Lanark Eastland 65-39 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Fulton and Lanark Eastland played in a 72-57 game on February 3, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 6, Fulton squared off with Forreston in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

