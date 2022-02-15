Fulton tenderizes Ashton-Franklin Center 68-26

Fulton controlled the action to earn a strong 68-26 win against Ashton-Franklin Center at Ashton-Franklin Center High on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.