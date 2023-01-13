Fulton Unity Christian defeats Bettendorf Morning Star in lopsided affair 59-37

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fulton Unity Christian did exactly that with a 59-37 win against Bettendorf Morning Star during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 3, Fulton Unity Christian faced off against Dixon Faith Christian. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.