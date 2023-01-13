 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulton Unity Christian defeats Bettendorf Morning Star in lopsided affair 59-37

  • 0

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fulton Unity Christian did exactly that with a 59-37 win against Bettendorf Morning Star during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 3, Fulton Unity Christian faced off against Dixon Faith Christian. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News