Fulton's speedy start jolts Forreston 75-37

Fulton broke out to an early lead and topped Forreston 75-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Recently on February 3 , Fulton squared up on Lanark Eastland in a basketball game .

Fulton made the first move by forging a 49-16 margin over Forreston after the first quarter.

Fulton's offense thundered to a 49-18 lead over Forreston at the half.

The Steamers' supremacy showed as they carried a 61-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

