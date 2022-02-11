Fulton's speedy start jolts Forreston 75-37

Fulton broke out to an early lead and topped Forreston 75-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
Fulton made the first move by forging a 49-16 margin over Forreston after the first quarter.
Fulton's offense thundered to a 49-18 lead over Forreston at the half.
The Steamers' supremacy showed as they carried a 61-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
