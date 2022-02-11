 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galesburg blitzes Rock Island Alleman in convincing fashion 76-34

  • 0

Galesburg controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 76-34 victory over Rock Island Alleman in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Galesburg faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman took on Rock Island on February 4 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.

Galesburg made the first move by forging a 14-9 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

Galesburg's offense took charge to a 49-15 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.

Galesburg's authority showed as it carried a 61-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News