Galesburg blitzes Rock Island Alleman in convincing fashion 76-34

Galesburg controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 76-34 victory over Rock Island Alleman in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

Galesburg made the first move by forging a 14-9 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

Galesburg's offense took charge to a 49-15 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.

Galesburg's authority showed as it carried a 61-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

