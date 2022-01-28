Galesburg earns narrow win over East Moline United Township 50-41

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Galesburg didn't mind, dispatching East Moline United Township 50-41 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Silver Streaks made the first move by forging a 11-6 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

Galesburg opened a meager 22-12 gap over East Moline United Township at the half.

The Silver Streaks and the Panthers were engaged in a slim affair at 35-21 as the fourth quarter started.

