Galesburg earns narrow win over East Moline United Township 50-41

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Galesburg didn't mind, dispatching East Moline United Township 50-41 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Silver Streaks made the first move by forging a 11-6 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
Galesburg opened a meager 22-12 gap over East Moline United Township at the half.
The Silver Streaks and the Panthers were engaged in a slim affair at 35-21 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on January 21, East Moline United Township faced off against Quincy and Galesburg took on Moline on January 21 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.