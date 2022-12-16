Galesburg engulfs Geneseo in point barrage 68-36

Galesburg earned a convincing 68-36 win over Geneseo in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.
Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 19-8 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks registered a 29-17 advantage at intermission over the Maple Leafs.
Galesburg breathed fire to a 53-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maple Leafs managed a 16-15 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
The last time Galesburg and Geneseo played in a 72-47 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on December 9 at East Moline United Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
