Galesburg engulfs Geneseo in point barrage 68-36

Galesburg earned a convincing 68-36 win over Geneseo in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 19-8 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks registered a 29-17 advantage at intermission over the Maple Leafs.

Galesburg breathed fire to a 53-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs managed a 16-15 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

