Galesburg explodes on Geneseo 72-47

Galesburg earned a convincing 72-47 win over Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks a 14-4 lead over the Maple Leafs.
Galesburg registered a 34-23 advantage at halftime over Geneseo.
Galesburg took control in the third quarter with a 53-40 advantage over Geneseo.
In recent action on January 29, Geneseo faced off against Canton and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 29 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.