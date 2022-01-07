 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg pours it on Rock Island Alleman 73-32
Galesburg didn't tinker around with Rock Island Alleman. A 73-32 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.

Galesburg moved in front of Rock Island Alleman 20-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Silver Streaks registered a 42-22 advantage at intermission over the Pioneers.

Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman were engaged in a gross affair at 63-30 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

