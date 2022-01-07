Galesburg pours it on Rock Island Alleman 73-32

Galesburg didn't tinker around with Rock Island Alleman. A 73-32 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.
Galesburg moved in front of Rock Island Alleman 20-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Silver Streaks registered a 42-22 advantage at intermission over the Pioneers.
Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman were engaged in a gross affair at 63-30 as the fourth quarter started.
