Galesburg sews up East Moline United Township 59-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, Galesburg wore a victory shine after clipping East Moline United Township 59-55 at Galesburg High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks a 15-7 lead over the Panthers.

The Silver Streaks' shooting darted to a 26-19 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Silver Streaks and the Panthers locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

Galesburg hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-13 advantage in the frame.

