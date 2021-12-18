Galesburg slips past Bettendorf 60-56

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Galesburg nabbed it to nudge past Bettendorf 60-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Silver Streaks made the first move by forging a 17-15 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks' shooting darted to a 31-27 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
The Silver Streaks' upper hand showed as they carried a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 10, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on December 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School.
