Galesburg slips past Bettendorf 60-56

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Galesburg nabbed it to nudge past Bettendorf 60-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Silver Streaks made the first move by forging a 17-15 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks' shooting darted to a 31-27 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The Silver Streaks' upper hand showed as they carried a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

