Geneseo outduels Belvidere North in spellbinding overtime affair 49-47

Bonus basketball saw Geneseo use the extra time to top Belvidere North 49-47 in Illinois boys basketball on December 30.
Geneseo's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 49-47 points differential.
Recently on December 18 , Geneseo squared up on Davenport North in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.