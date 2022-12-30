Geneva claims close encounter of the winning kind over East Moline United Township 43-40

Yes, Geneva looked relaxed while edging East Moline United Township, but no autographs please after its 43-40 victory on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Geneva drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

The Panthers battled back to make it 19-17 at the intermission.

Geneva darted to a 33-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 43-40.

