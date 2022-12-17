 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goose Lake Northeast casts spell on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-69

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Goose Lake Northeast nipped Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-69 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 10, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wyoming Midland on December 6 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

