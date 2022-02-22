Goose Lake Northeast collects skin-tight win against Camanche 54-51

Goose Lake Northeast found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Camanche 54-51 at Camanche High on February 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 17, Camanche faced off against Durant and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wilton on February 17 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
Goose Lake Northeast opened a modest 26-20 gap over Camanche at halftime.
Goose Lake Northeast withstood Camanche's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
