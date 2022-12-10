 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goose Lake Northeast overwhelms Calamus-Wheatland 68-39

  • 0

The force was strong for Goose Lake Northeast as it pierced Calamus-Wheatland during Saturday's 68-39 thumping in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.

Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Calamus-Wheatland faced off on December 4, 2021 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on December 3 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline hammers Geneseo 91-30

Moline's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 91-30 win over Geneseo during this Illinois boys…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News