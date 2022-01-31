 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goose Lake Northeast posts win at Stanwood North Cedar's expense 52-36
0 Comments

Goose Lake Northeast posts win at Stanwood North Cedar's expense 52-36

  • 0

Goose Lake Northeast handed Stanwood North Cedar a tough 52-36 loss at Goose Lake Northeast High on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 21 , Goose Lake Northeast squared up on Durant in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News