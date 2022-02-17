 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goose Lake Northeast trips Wilton in tenacious tussle 62-57

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Goose Lake Northeast to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Wilton 62-57 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 17.

The Rebels' shooting darted to a 22-18 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.

Wilton moved ahead of Goose Lake Northeast 36-30 to start the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Rebels outscored the Beavers 32-21 in the final period.

In recent action on February 8, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Cascade and Wilton took on West Liberty on February 8 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

