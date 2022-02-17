Goose Lake Northeast trips Wilton in tenacious tussle 62-57

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Goose Lake Northeast to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Wilton 62-57 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 17.
The Rebels' shooting darted to a 22-18 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.
Wilton moved ahead of Goose Lake Northeast 36-30 to start the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Rebels outscored the Beavers 32-21 in the final period.
In recent action on February 8, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Cascade and Wilton took on West Liberty on February 8 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.