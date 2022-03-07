Hufford, Lee named MAC honorable mentions

Muscatine High School boys basketball players Braden Hufford and Dante Lee were honorable mentions in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

The senior duo was named all-conference by the MAC on Monday.

Lee led the Muskies in scoring, averaging 10.6 points per game while Hufford was third on the team at 8.5 points a contest.

Hufford, a three-year starter on the MHS varsity team and appeared in seven games as a freshman, shared the team high in assists with Miles Melendez at two a game.

Two of the top individuals on Muscatine's varsity, Hufford and Lee both averaged more than a one steal a game as well for the Muskies, who finished the season with a 1-21 record under first-year head coach Luke Turelli.

Lee finishes his MHS hoops career with 350 total points scored while Hufford logged 443 career points and 139 assists.

Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert was named the MAC player of the year while Pleasant Valley's Steve Hillman was named coach of the year after leading the Spartans to a conference title and a 22-1 record. PV went unscathed this season in 18 MAC contests.

All-MAC teams

First team

Shawn Gilbert, sr., Central DeWitt; Ryan Dolphin, sr., Pleasant Valley; Noah Mack, sr., Davenport Assumption; Mike Lowery, sr., Davenport North; Caden Wilkins, so., Bettendorf; Connor Borbeck, jr., Pleasant Valley; Gibson McEwen, sr., Central DeWitt

Second team

Jai Jensen, sr., Clinton; Kaden Johnson, sr., Davenport Central; KJ Lamonte, so., Davenport North; Jermaine Gardner, sr., Davenport West; Ivan Prug, sr., Davenport Assumption; Cade Guinn, sr., Davenport North; Drew Kilburg, jr., North Scott

Honorable mention

Assumption -- J.J. Stratman, sr.; Jay Costello, sr.

Central DeWitt -- Matthew Watters, jr.; Carver Krukow, jr.

Clinton -- Isiah Struve, sr.; Lucas Weiner, jr.

Davenport Central -- Tracy Hayslett, jr.

Davenport North -- TreVon Coney, so.

Davenport West -- NaZion Caruthers, sr.; Jermilyn Gardner, so.; Cleo Grandberry, so.

Muscatine -- Dante Lee, sr.; Braden Hufford, sr.

North Scott -- Kavon Phillips, so.; Oliver Hughes, sr.; Kyler Gerardy, so.

Pleasant Valley -- Joel Lawlor, sr.; David Gorsline, so.; J.T. Muszalski, sr.

Player of year: Shawn Gilbert (Central DeWitt)

Coach of year: Steve Hillman (PV)

