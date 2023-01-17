Iowa City Regina mauls Wilton in strong effort 74-34

Iowa City Regina dismissed Wilton by a 74-34 count on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Wilton and Iowa City Regina squared off with January 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 10, Wilton squared off with West Branch in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.