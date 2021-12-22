Iowa Pacesetter: Wilton standout Kirkman leads through his play, actions (copy)

“People will always come up to us and talk about basketball now. Changing the culture, it has been great.”

Closing in on 900 points for his career, Kirkman has seen his scoring dip in some games this year as teams have tried to take him away. His supporting cast — notably Aidan Walker, Clayton Guyer, Landyn Putman and Jackson Hull — has stepped up.

Monticello limited Kirkman to 10 points, but he delivered seven assists. Durant held him to 18 points, but he compiled four assists and five blocks.

“He does a great job of knowing, ‘Hey, we need a bucket here and I’m going to score or we need to score here and I’m going to facilitate,’” Grunder said. “He just wants to win.

“We’ve got other guys that can play now. He could be selfish and want 25 or 30 (points) a night, but he’s not upset on the nights where he’s only scored 12 or 13. That’s what you want out of a leader.”

Kirkman has dealt with some setbacks along the way.

He has sustained two concussions in the past year, one at Mid-Prairie during basketball season and then another against Durant this past fall in football.