Johnston didn't tinker with Davenport West, scoring an 81-37 result in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 6.

Johnston drew first blood by forging a 24-7 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Dragons opened a colossal 40-18 gap over the Falcons at the half.

Johnston breathed fire to a 61-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 20-7 in the last stanza.

