Just a bit better; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley slips past Davenport West 40-38

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf Pleasant Valley passed in a 40-38 victory at Davenport West's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
Davenport West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-10 advantage over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley as the first quarter ended.
The Spartans' offense moved to a 21-19 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
In recent action on January 25, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.