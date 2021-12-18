Just a bit better; Moline slips past Eldridge North Scott 58-51

Moline didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Eldridge North Scott 58-51 on December 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Moline a 14-4 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
Moline kept a 29-26 halftime margin at Eldridge North Scott's expense.
Moline enjoyed a narrow margin over Eldridge North Scott with a 40-36 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf and Moline took on Rock Island on December 10 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.