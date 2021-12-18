 Skip to main content
Just a bit better; Moline slips past Eldridge North Scott 58-51
Just a bit better; Moline slips past Eldridge North Scott 58-51

Moline didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Eldridge North Scott 58-51 on December 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Moline a 14-4 lead over Eldridge North Scott.

Moline kept a 29-26 halftime margin at Eldridge North Scott's expense.

Moline enjoyed a narrow margin over Eldridge North Scott with a 40-36 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf and Moline took on Rock Island on December 10 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.

