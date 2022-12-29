Just a bit better: Rock Island slips past Bradley-Bourbonnais 52-49

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Rock Island chalked up in tripping Bradley-Bourbonnais 52-49 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Bradley-Bourbonnais after the first quarter.
The Rocks' offense moved in front for a 32-20 lead over the Boilermakers at the intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rock Island and Bradley-Bourbonnais locked in a 36-36 stalemate.
The Rocks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-13 edge.
Recently on December 17, Rock Island squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game.
