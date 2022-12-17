 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kewanee squeezes past Port Byron Riverdale 54-46

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Kewanee nabbed it to nudge past Port Byron Riverdale 54-46 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Kewanee and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 64-50 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 9, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Morrison in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News