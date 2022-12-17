Kewanee squeezes past Port Byron Riverdale 54-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Kewanee nabbed it to nudge past Port Byron Riverdale 54-46 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
