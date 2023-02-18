Knoxville turned in a thorough domination of Rock Island Alleman 61-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Knoxville and Rock Island Alleman faced off on Dec. 4, 2021 at Knoxville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Knoxville faced off against Woodhull AlWood . For a full recap, click here. Rock Island Alleman took on East Moline United Township on Feb. 10 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.