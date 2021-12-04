Knoxville pours it on Rock Island Alleman 67-29

Knoxville painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rock Island Alleman's defense for a 67-29 win on December 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave the Blue Bullets a 24-10 lead over the Pioneers.

Knoxville's offense thundered to a 46-18 lead over Rock Island Alleman at halftime.

The Blue Bullets' authority showed as they carried a 62-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

