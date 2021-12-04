 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knoxville pours it on Rock Island Alleman 67-29
0 comments

Knoxville pours it on Rock Island Alleman 67-29

{{featured_button_text}}

Knoxville painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rock Island Alleman's defense for a 67-29 win on December 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave the Blue Bullets a 24-10 lead over the Pioneers.

Knoxville's offense thundered to a 46-18 lead over Rock Island Alleman at halftime.

The Blue Bullets' authority showed as they carried a 62-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News