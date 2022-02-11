Lancers outlast Muskies behind Hughes' 17

After trailing 32-18 at halftime against the North Scott Lancers, the Muscatine High School boys basketball team closed the gap to 10 in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap any further, as the Lancers took the final, 51-34.

The Muskies held North Scott to just six points in the third quarter at Muscatine High School on Friday night, but could only manage to outscore the Lancers by two in the frame.

“(North Scott) has some good shooters on the outside and we couldn’t convert from the free-throw line tonight,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. “And there were a couple good looks we had down low that didn’t go in.”

North Scott, which beat the Muskies 72-44 the first time the teams played on Jan. 7, senior Oliver Hughes scored a game-high 17 points on an efficient outing from the field, going 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-point attempts.

Hughes hit his first three shots of the night -- all 3s.

Muscatine (1-17, 1-15 MAC) led early, but Hughes’ first shot tied it at nine apiece and his second gave the Lancers a 12-9 advantage, a lead North Scott wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the night.

“Coach Turelli is going a great job with his kids,” said North Scott head coach Shamus Budde. “You can see on film that (Muscatine) is getting better, and they’ve continued to play hard.”

Jaime Martinez hit 1 of 2 free throws at the start of the second to pull the Muskies to within two (12-10), but Drew Kilburg quickly doubled the North Scott margin with a strong take to the hoop that opened up an 11-2 Lancer run that closed out with Hughes’ third from deep and a free throw by Kyler Gerardy.

“Muscatine came out and took us out of a lot of the things we wanted to run,” Budde said. “We were just lucky to hit shots throughout and keep the lead, it looked like it was going to get closer there for a while.”

Gerardy, a sophomore, scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter. He went 3 of 4 in the frame with 4 free throws on 6 tries.

As a team, North Scott (19-9, 8-8 MAC) was 17 of 35 from the field and 7 of 16 from beyond the 3-point line.

Sam Emmert ended with the Muscatine team-high with 13 points, 10 of which came in the second half as the junior finished with a mark of 6 of 10 from the floor.

Braden Hufford and Dante Lee each added eight for the Muskies, who shot 14 of 38 as a team.

Hufford and Emmert did all of Muscatine’s scoring in the second half aside from a free throw from junior Diamond Krayee.

“We battled,” said Turelli. “All four quarters, at no point did we let up, but we only hit three 3s and didn’t finish the easy ones.”

The Muskies turn around and head to Ford Madison for a non-conference game against the Bloodhounds.

After that, Muscatine closes out the regular season with road MAC road games against Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central before playing against Burlington in the first round of the Class 4A Region 5 tournament.

“There has been a whole lot of improvement from everyone on the team,” said Turelli. “The team intensity, teamwork on offense and footwork on defense, it showed tonight compared to the first time we plated North Scott.”

North Scott 51, Muscatine 34

NORTH SCOTT (19-9, 8-8 MAC) -- Oliver Hughes 6-9 1-2 17, Kyler Gerardy 4-7 4-6 12, Drew Kilburg 2-6 2-2 7, Caden Dewey 2-3 1-2 5, Tyler Watkins 1-1 1-1 3, Andrew Eichmeier 1-1 0-0 3, Zach Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kavon Phillips 0-5 2-6 2, Caleb Engelkes 0-1 0-0 0, Cody Sunny 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-35 10-19 51

MUSCATINE (1-17, 1-15 MAC) -- Sam Emmert 6-10 0-1 13, Braden Hufford 3-10 0-0 8, Dante Lee 4-8 0-4 8, Jaime Martinez 1-2 1-2 3, Miles Melenez 0-0 1-2 1, Diamond Krayee 0-2 1-4 1, Caleb Bettis 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Wieskamp 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 3-13 34.

NS;12;20;6;13;--;51

MUS;9;9;8;8;--;34

3-point goals -- NS 7-16 (Hughes 4-6, Kilburg 1-3, Eichmeier 1-1, Watkins 1-1, Phillips 0-1, Sunny 0-1, Engelkes 0-1); MUS 3-14 (Hufford 2-7, Emmert 1-1, Wieskamp 0-4, Martinez 0-1, Lee 0-1). Assists -- NS 9 (Kilburg 3); MUS 8 (Melendez 3). Rebounds -- NS 20 (Dewey 5, Hughes 4); MUS 26 (Wieskamp 8, Huffor 4). Turnovers -- NS 12; MUS 16. Fouls -- NS 13; MUS 17. Fouled out -- none.

