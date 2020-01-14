ELDRIDGE — As the second-leading scorer in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, North Scott’s Ty Anderson draws a lot of attention on the basketball court.
On Tuesday night, Muscatine came out in a zone defense designed to keep the 6-foot-7 forward away from the basket. The strategy worked to an extent, but the unselfish Anderson was able to find his open teammates, who drained 3-pointer after 3-pointer in a 70-44 rout of the visiting Muskies at The Pit.
“That’s just a focus to get everybody involved,” said Anderson, who had six assists to go with 20 points and 10 rebounds. “We shot it great.”
That was an understatement. The ninth-ranked Lancers made a season-high 16 3-point goals in the victory.
“We went in with intentions of trying to keep Anderson away from the basket, and we did for the most part,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “We wanted to pack it in, and it worked for a while.”
The Lancers (10-1, 7-0 MAC) struggled to score against the zone over the first four minutes of the game, and they led just 3-2 midway through the first quarter.
North Scott led 35-13 at halftime, and the Lancers held Muscatine’s leading scorer, Noah Yahn, to just three points in the first half.
Yahn heated up in the second half and finished with 17 points for the Muskies (1-9, 1-6 MAC). Waker Cler came off the Muscatine bench to add a career-high 11 points.
“Right now we’re struggling to put the ball in the hole,” Windham said “If you’re not putting the ball in the hole, it’s tough to stay up with any team. When we’re only getting up about 38 shots a game, you’ve got to get more than 38 to win.”
Muscatine lost its seventh straight, while the Lancers won their ninth in a row.
