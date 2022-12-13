Lanz, Indians turn in big second half to deliver Rohr's first win

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — It took Andy Rohr a little longer to get his first win as head coach of the Wapello High School boys basketball team, but Jackson Lanz and the Indians made sure to deliver the win for the first-year head coach on Tuesday.

Though Wapello led just 19-15 at halftime, Lanz outscored the Columbus Wildcats on their home court at Columbus Community High School to lead the Indians to a 52-26 victory in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

"We took a few lumps early on," said Rohr. "But it feels good to get the win. I wish we played a little better, especially early on. We just get sped up a little too fast on offense and get ahead of ourselves. That's when we get ourselves into trouble."

Lanz ended up with 28 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field, added 10 rebounds for the double-double, and chipped in a steal and assist.

"We just moved the ball a lot better in the second half, and (shots) were falling," Lanz said. "We worked a lot better as a team after halftime.

"It took a little longer than I thought it would, but I'm glad we got coach his first win."

In the first half, shots weren't falling easily for either Lanz or the Indians, but the junior made all seven field goal attempts in the second half.

He was just 3 of 10 in the first half but scored 13 points by continually attacking the hoop, shooting 10 free throws in the first half, and two more after the halftime break.

"Jackson is extremely athletic," Rohr said. "He does amazing things at times. We can really do some things. He's a heck of a player.

"If we can move the ball, reverse it a couple of times, we think we can score on anybody. We just have to handle pressure (defense) better."

Senior Casey Short added 16 points for Wapello (1-4, 1-3 SEISC North) and Carson Belzer added six. Belzer, a junior, also went for seven rebounds and six assists.

"It's been a rough start for us," Lanz said. "We played some good teams, but tonight we really turned it on and played well together. As long as we keep moving the ball like we did tonight and keep the offense flowing, I think we'll be alright this year.

"The first few games of the year were pretty rough. We've improved a lot even since then. We thought we knew what we were doing, but we found out we didn't. It took a couple of games to fix some things, but we think we're getting it done."

Columbus (1-6, 1-4 SEISC North) was led by Daniel Martinez, who finished with eight, though all of the senior's points came in the first half.

"(Wapello) played well," Columbus second-year head coach Miguel Villagrana said. "But a lot of our wounds were self-inflicted. That's kind of been a recurring theme for us.

"We just have to learn to limit our mistakes. When we don't turn the ball over, we can be successful. But one turnover usually turns into two for us, and it snowballs."

The Wildcats committed 22 turnovers to Wapello's 10.

"Every game except for the game we won, that's been how it's gone," said Villagrana. "The game we won, we were able to correct it. We'll go work back to work tomorrow and try to keep getting better. We're better than we were a month ago, but we have a long ways to go."

Sophomore Ryan Coil added six points off the Wildcats' bench. He hit two second-half 3-pointers on four attempts from range and senior Julian Jimenez led Columbus on the glass with seven rebounds.

Both teams ended the first half with five field goal makes. Wapello did so on 20 attempts, while Columbus took 19 shots.

But Lanz and the Indians jumped on the Wildcats early in the third.

It wasn't until under 30 seconds left in the third that Columbus got its first points of the second half. Those came on Coil's first 3.

Lanz started the third on a personal 6-0 run.

That started with a layup on an assist by Belzer. Then he hit two jumpers before Short added one of his own, and senior Tyler Palmer got in the scoring column on a bucket set up by senior Kolton Hauser.

A Lanz breakaway dunk — his second of the game — and Short 3 closed out the Wapello scoring in the third as the Indians took the frame by an 18-3 margin.

Columbus, which has played short-handed nearly all season, continues its campaign on Friday at Winfield-Mount Union, while Wapello tries to add to Rohr's win total with a home game against Highland on Friday.

"We'll go back and look at some film," Rohr said. "We'll show them the good what we did to make good things happen and just keep working."