Lowery leads Wildcats blitz of Muskies in North victory

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team tried late to replicate what the Davenport North Wildcats did early in building what amounted to a 21-9 lead after one quarter of play in the Mississippi Athletic Conference game, but the Muskies were unable to close the gap.

North’s Mike Lowery and KJ Lamonte combined to go 11 of 11 shooting -- Lowery had five 3-pointers to boot -- as the Wildcats defeated the Muskies, 59-46, at Muscatine High School on Tuesday night.

Lowery ended with 19 points on seven shots while Lamonte knocked down four attempts plus a pair of free throws to end with 10 as North led wire to wire.

“When (Lowery) is hot, especially early on,” Davenport North head coach Marquez Davis said, “that really gets the rest of the guys going. They really feed off of him and really look to him to set the tone, and when he’s hitting shots like that, it really opens up everything for us. I was happy to see him come out like that. We’re going to need that going into substate. He does a lot of good things for our team.”

Lowery and George Rucker combined for four 3s in the first, as the Wildcats opened the game 11-0.