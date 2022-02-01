Lowery leads Wildcats blitz of Muskies in North victory

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team tried late to replicate what the Davenport North Wildcats did early in building what amounted to a 21-9 lead after one quarter of play in the Mississippi Athletic Conference game, but the Muskies were unable to close the gap.
North’s Mike Lowery and KJ Lamonte combined to go 11 of 11 shooting -- Lowery had five 3-pointers to boot -- as the Wildcats defeated the Muskies, 59-46, at Muscatine High School on Tuesday night.
Lowery ended with 19 points on seven shots while Lamonte knocked down four attempts plus a pair of free throws to end with 10 as North led wire to wire.
“When (Lowery) is hot, especially early on,” Davenport North head coach Marquez Davis said, “that really gets the rest of the guys going. They really feed off of him and really look to him to set the tone, and when he’s hitting shots like that, it really opens up everything for us. I was happy to see him come out like that. We’re going to need that going into substate. He does a lot of good things for our team.”
Lowery and George Rucker combined for four 3s in the first, as the Wildcats opened the game 11-0.
While the senior Lowery and Lamonte, a sophomore, couldn’t miss, seniors Cade Guinn and Mark Holloway led North down low. Guinn ended with six points and a game-high six rebounds while Holloway had four points and five rebounds off the Wildcat bench as nine different players scored for North (11-4, 10-2 MAC).
“I wanted to be able to get some other guys some work this week,” said Davis. “We have some guys that will be counted on here down the stretch run that maybe haven’t played a lot. I know we’re going to need those guys.
“We just can’t waver in any situation. Whether it’s the first guy or the last guy on the bench, you have to be ready to play and you have to be able to close out ball games. Tonight, I stuck with them and I’m happy with that decision.”
Muscatine (1-14, 1-12) saw Braden Hufford go for 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter. The senior guard ended the frame 3 of 5 with two 3s, but after the Muskies trailed 51-28 at the end of the third, Hufford’s hot hand wasn’t nearly enough, though Muscatine was able to close the gap to 10 when Hufford scored off a Miles Melendez steal and assist to make it 53-43 with a minute, 30 seconds left in the fourth.
“It’s always nice to see Braden’s shot going down,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. “We battled for all four quarters, we didn’t back down or fold after the first half. We fought hard, and that’s what we expect on a consistent basis.”
Freshman Luke Wieskamp had 16 for Muscatine on 7 for 11 shooting. He went for seven of the Muskies’ 12 third-quarter points. Junior Sam Emmert added eight points.
Muscatine was short-handed, playing with a three-man bench.
“The eight guys we had, they gave all they had,” said Turelli. “They came to play the best they could.”
After Muscatine closed it to 10 late, North answered with a Denison Franklin 3 after going the first five-plus minutes of the fourth without a point.
Hufford added another triple with 50 seconds left, but the Wildcats only needed to run out the clock after that.
Muscatine is home again on Friday night for Cake Auction night. The girls team starts the action against Central DeWitt at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
“Our effort picked up, especially defensively,” said Turelli. “We got down and wanted to try and come back and we started playing better defense, which led to some more offense. The best defensive teams always end up with easy baskets on offense, and we hope to see more of that.
“We’ve really stressed playing more aggressive and getting into some passing lanes. Tonight, that gave us some easy looks, it just came too late.”
Davenport North 59, Muscatine 46
DAVENPORT NORTH (11-4, 10-2 MAC) -- Mike Lowery 7-7 0-0 19, Kyle Lamonte 4-4 2-2 10, George Rucker 3-5 0-0 9, Cade Guinn 2-6 2-4 6, Denison Franklin 2-4 0-0 6, Mark Holloway 2-4 0-0 4, Isaac Tot-Balden 1-2 0-0 2, James Porter 1-3 0-0 2, Elijah Hinton 0-2 1-2 1, Cayden Dohman 0-1 0-0 0, Kyren McNulty 0-2 0-0 0, Amare Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-41 5-8 59.
MUSCATINE (1-13, 1-11 MAC) -- Braden Hufford 7-15 0-0 19, Luke Wieskamp 7-11 0-0 16, Sam Emmert 3-9 2-2 8, Caleb Bettis 1-1 0-0 2, Darnell Thompson 0-2 1-2 1, Conner Christiansen 0-2 1-2 1, Diamond Krayee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-39 3-4 46.
NORTH;21;13;17;--;59
MUSC;9;7;12;18;--;46
3-point goals -- DN 10-18 (Lowery 5-5, Rucker 3-5, Franklin 2-4, Dohman 0-1, Tot-Bolden 0-1, McNulty 0-2); MUS 7-15 (Hufford 5-9, Wieskamp 2-4, Emmert 0-2). Assists -- DN 15 (Lowery 3, Lamonte 2, Hinton 2); MUS 13 (Miles Melendez 4, Hufford 3). Rebounds -- DN 21 (Guinn 6, Holloway 5); MUS 15 (Hufford 3, Christiansen 2). Turnover -- DN 13; MUS 19. Fouls -- DN 8; MUS 13. Fouled out -- none.
Sophs.: Muscatine 50, Davenport North 43