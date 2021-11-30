Macomb finds a way to knock off Geneseo 64-32

Macomb shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 64-32 win over Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.

The Maple Leafs started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over the Bombers at the end of the first quarter.

The Bombers fought to a 22-15 half margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

The Bombers darted to a 38-26 bulge over the Maple Leafs as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.