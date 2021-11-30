Macomb finds a way to knock off Geneseo 64-32

Macomb shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 64-32 win over Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.
The Maple Leafs started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over the Bombers at the end of the first quarter.
The Bombers fought to a 22-15 half margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.
The Bombers darted to a 38-26 bulge over the Maple Leafs as the fourth quarter began.
