Marion Linn-Mar rides to cruise control win over Eldridge North Scott 64-42

Marion Linn-Mar earned a convincing 64-42 win over Eldridge North Scott on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Lions an 18-12 lead over the Lancers.

Marion Linn-Mar's offense struck to a 34-16 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the intermission.

Marion Linn-Mar's reign showed as it carried a 49-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 15 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Davenport North in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

