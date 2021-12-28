Metamora pours it on Rock Island 65-44

Yes, Metamora looked superb in beating Rock Island, but no autographs please after its 65-44 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Metamora made the first move by forging a 19-12 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.
The Redbirds fought to a 35-23 intermission margin at the Rocks' expense.
Metamora jumped on top ahead of Rock Island 50-30 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.