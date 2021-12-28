 Skip to main content
Metamora pours it on Rock Island 65-44
Metamora pours it on Rock Island 65-44

Yes, Metamora looked superb in beating Rock Island, but no autographs please after its 65-44 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Metamora made the first move by forging a 19-12 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 35-23 intermission margin at the Rocks' expense.

Metamora jumped on top ahead of Rock Island 50-30 as the fourth quarter started.

