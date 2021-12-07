Moline buries Geneseo under avalanche of points 79-40

Yes, Moline looked superb in beating Geneseo, but no autographs please after its 79-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on November 30 , Geneseo squared up on Macomb in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Moline moved in front of Geneseo 11-4 to begin the second quarter.
Moline's shooting stomped on to a 42-14 lead over Geneseo at the half.
The Maroons' might showed as they carried a 62-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
