Moline buries Geneseo under avalanche of points 79-40
Moline buries Geneseo under avalanche of points 79-40

Yes, Moline looked superb in beating Geneseo, but no autographs please after its 79-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on November 30 , Geneseo squared up on Macomb in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Moline moved in front of Geneseo 11-4 to begin the second quarter.

Moline's shooting stomped on to a 42-14 lead over Geneseo at the half.

The Maroons' might showed as they carried a 62-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

