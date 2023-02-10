Moline surfed the tension to ride to a 73-64 win over Sterling in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, Moline and Sterling faced off on February 8, 2022 at Moline High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Sterling faced off against East Moline United Township . For results, click here. Moline took on Bloomington on February 4 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

