Moline collects victory over Aurora Waubonsie Valley 68-55
Moline collects victory over Aurora Waubonsie Valley 68-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Moline put just enough pressure on Aurora Waubonsie Valley to earn a 68-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 7 , Moline squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Aurora Waubonsie Valley, who began with a 16-14 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons' shooting jumped to a 29-19 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The Maroons' upper hand showed as they carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

