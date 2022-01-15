Moline collects victory over Aurora Waubonsie Valley 68-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Moline put just enough pressure on Aurora Waubonsie Valley to earn a 68-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 7 , Moline squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Aurora Waubonsie Valley, who began with a 16-14 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.
The Maroons' shooting jumped to a 29-19 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
The Maroons' upper hand showed as they carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.