Moline collects victory over Aurora Waubonsie Valley 68-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Moline put just enough pressure on Aurora Waubonsie Valley to earn a 68-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Aurora Waubonsie Valley, who began with a 16-14 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons' shooting jumped to a 29-19 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The Maroons' upper hand showed as they carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.