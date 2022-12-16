 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moline dances past Quincy 56-44

  • 0

Moline put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Quincy in a 56-44 decision on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Moline and Quincy played in a 76-57 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Moline faced off against Rock Island and Quincy took on Rock Island Alleman on December 6 at Quincy High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline hammers Rock Island 78-40

Moline left no doubt on Friday, controlling Rock Island from start to finish for a 78-40 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketb…

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News